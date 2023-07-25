The Indianapolis Colts might have dodged a running back mess of their own. Amid speculation that Jonathan Taylor might hold out for a new contract, the running back showed up at the start of Colts training camp on Tuesday. Jonathan Taylor's arrival comes hours after Saquon Barkley agreed to a new contract with the New York Giants, ending any threat of a holdout.

Taylor's situation had been one “to monitor,” according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Colts' star is entering the final year of his contract and is eyeing an extension. Taylor was “visibly frustrated” with the state of the running back contract market on a recent Zoom call among top players at the position who discussed the matter, according to Rapoport.

Taylor's appearance at Colts camp doesn't mean he's happy with his current contract. Had Taylor held out, he would've been subject to fines of $40,000 per day missed.

“We definitely have approached (contract talks),” Taylor said at minicamp in June. “Hopefully (the Colts) can see the value. Hopefully we can explain the value, and not that it needs explanation, but we just want to be here, like I said, to help the team. To help the community and uplift the community. We'll see where things go but it's kind of on them right now. But we'll continue to work each and every single day.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The top free agent running backs were unable to secure long-term deals in the 2023 NFL offseason. The Giants hit Barkley with the $10.1 million franchise tag. The Las Vegas Raiders did the same with Josh Jacobs. After threatening to hold out, Barkley will reportedly report to camp on a one-year contract worth up to $11 million. Jacobs reportedly plans to hold out through the preseason.

Taylor could be facing the same fate at Barkley and Jacobs next year. He's owed a $4.304 million salary in 2023 and owns a $5.1 million salary cap number. The Colts can use the franchise tag on Taylor and prevent him from hitting free agency, just as the Giants and Raiders did with their star running backs.

Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards, 18 rushing touchdowns and 2,171 yards from scrimmage in 2021. He was limited to 861 rushing yards in 11 games last season because of injuries.