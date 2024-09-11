The Indianapolis Colts continue a series of opening-week nightmares in 2024. The Colts sustained a 29-27 loss to the Houston Texans.

This marks an 11-year drought dating back to when Andrew Luck was the face of the franchise. Since Luck retired in 2019, the Colts have gone through a carousel of starting quarterbacks. Matt Ryan, Philip Rivers, and Jacoby Brissett highlight only a select few. The franchise has used 10 starting quarterbacks since Luck retired.

However, in 2023, the Colts found their next franchise quarterback in Anthony Richardson. The former Florida standout only started in four games before injuring the AC joint in his throwing shoulder. When he was on the field, flashes of potential radiated. He threw for 577 yards with three touchdowns and utilized his legs, rushing for four scores.

That same season, the Colts reverted to Gardner Minshew II who was solid in 13 starts. He threw 3,305 yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions while making his first Pro Bowl. While Minshew II left for Las Vegas, Richardson recovered from his injury and looks to lead the Colts moving forward.

Can the Colts break the 11-year drought dating back to Andrew Luck?

Well, the Colts will have to wait until the 2025 season schedule drops. Although that won't be for quite some time, there were still some positives to take away from the Week 1 loss. The highlight of the game wasn't even the Texans winning. It was when Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson threw a 60-yard bomb to wide receiver Alec Pierce off of his back foot.

Richardson finished the game throwing nine-for-19 with 212 yards, two passing touchdowns, and one interception. He also had six rushes for 56 yards and a rushing touchdown. Although it was a hard-fought game against the reigning AFC South champions, Steichen wasn't pleased. The second-year head coach said in his postgame press conference via Woodward News that the majority of games this season will be close.

“Week in and week out, it’s gonna come down to these one-score games a lot of times,” Steichen said. “We’ve gotta take advantage of it when it happens.”

Even with the game being tightly contested, the Texans pulled away and handed the Colts their 11th straight season of not winning a game in Week 1. As the Colts look to keep building on the promising dual-threat ability of Richardson, they'll need to keep winning the close games. Much of that starts with winning at the beginning of the season. With Richardson as the established No. 1 option, the Colts will have to wait until next year to break the 11-year drought.