Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen said he won’t limit quarterback Anthony Richardson’s mobility this season. But Richardson didn’t need his legs to make an impressive throw Sunday.

Richardson threw this touchdown bomb to Alec Pierce for the Colts’ first score of the season.

https://x.com/ClutchPoints/status/1832834023019700645

As you can see, Richardson slips, regains his balance, and makes the superhuman throw.

Colts QB Anthony Richardson a different dude

There’s no doubt Richardson is a physical specimen. He’s huge for the quarterback position, stading 6-foot-4 and weighing 244 pounds. And he can run, too.

His teammates can see the differences between Richardson and other NFL players, according to colts.com.

“He's like a create-a-player,” rookie wide receiver Adonai Mitchell said. “He's like one of them players that can legit do anything on the field. It's like, I'm playing Madden, then I come out on the field and he's doing the same things I just did on Madden,” tight end Drew Ogletree said last August, after Richardson's first NFL training camp. “It's crazy.”

In the first half, Richardson completed 6 of 12 passes for 93 yards with the touchdown and an interception. He also led the team in rushing with 43 yards on four attempts.

The rushing numbers aren’t a surprise because that’s a huge part of his game as well. Steichen said the arm strength is big bonus to go with the other physical skills like speed and agility.

“It's exciting because the playbook is open to everything,” Steichen said. “You've got a quarterback that can do everything. He can throw from the pocket, he can get out of the pocket, he can run the football.”

Richardson only played four games last season because of injury. However, he showed plenty of promise in that short stretch. He threw for 577 yards with three TDs and also rushed for four scores. But staying healthy is a big part of the equation for Richardson.

Steichen said Richardson needs to play smart, according to atozsports.com via Sports Illustrated.

“I mean, it’s just being smart on when to get down,” Steichen said. “It’s a happy medium. There’s a time and a place where it’s fourth down and you gotta have it and the game’s on the line, where you gotta go get it. But if it’s first-and-10 and you scramble and you can make it second-and-4 and take a big hit or make it second-and-6 and get down, Hey, let’s make it second-and-6.”