Among the many general expectations people have heading into the 2023 NFL Draft is that the top two quarterbacks, likely Bryce Young of the Alabama Crimson Tide and CJ Stroud of the Ohio State Buckeyes, will be taken by teams off the board within the top three picks. However, Adam Schefter of ESPN floated the idea that it’s possible that the Indianapolis Colts, who have the No. 4 pick, could have not 1, not 2, but three of the top three quarterback prospects still available by the time it’s their turn to announce their selection.

“I think Indianapolis thinks there’s a real chance right now that they can sit right where they are at four and get potentially the second quarterback in this draft,” he said. “There’s a chance we might not see a quarterback go at two or even three, and there might not be a team that trades up because the value in that isn’t what we thought it would be.”

The Carolina Panthers have the No. 1 overall pick and it’s a team that definitely needs a quarterback for the future. The Houston Texans own the No. 2 pick but there are rumors that they are “souring” on CJ Stroud, so if the Panthers selected Young, there’s the possibility that Houston will veer away from Stroud, who is a consensus top 2 quarterback, at least.

The Arizona Cardinals hold the No. 3 pick. The Cardinals still have Kyler Murray, so it’s intriguing to see which player the team will spend that pick on, especially for the Colts, who are another QB-needy team.