Andrew Luck shows up at Stanford football game vs. USC in heartwarming return

Andrew Luck rarely finds himself under the spotlight these days. After all, his days of playing football are way behind him now. But on Saturday, the former Indianapolis Colts had football fans’ attention all on him again as he was honored by the Stanford Cardinal before the game against the USC Trojans at Stanford Stadium for his induction to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Here’s Andrew Luck with his family striking a pose at his old stomping grounds.

Andrew Luck had one of the greatest college football careers in history. Becoming a part of the College Football Hall of Fame was just a matter of time for Luck, who also had an outstanding, albeit short career in the NFL.

Via Zach Zafran of the Stanford Daily:

“One of the most precise passers in college football history, Andrew Luck set the standard during his record-setting career at Stanford,” said Steve Hatchell, NFF’s President & CEO. “We are thrilled to honor him at Stanford Stadium for his upcoming College Football Hall of Fame induction.”

In three years with Stanford football from 2008 to 2011, Andrew Luck racked up 9,430 passing yards and 82 touchdowns against only 22 interceptions. In his final year with the team, he led the Cardinal to an 11-2 record and an appearance at the Fiesta Bowl. After that, the Colts selected him first overall in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Andrew Luck played for only six seasons in the NFL, walking away from football at age 29 in 2019 when he dropped a stunning retirement announcement.