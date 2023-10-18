Indianapolis Colts rookie sensation Anthony Richardson has decided to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. While it may hurt the Colts in the short-term, Indianapolis isn't looking to make the same mistake again with Richardson.

When the Colts drafted Richardson, he was viewed as Indianapolis' long-term answer to Andrew Luck's sudden retirement. Luck dealt with numerous injuries throughout his career, which ultimately led to him walking away from the field. This time around, Indy isn't taking any chances.

The Colts wanted to take zero chances with Richardson's shoulder injury, via Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN. While he will be out the remainder of the year, Indianapolis wanted the QB to focus on his long-term health. Indy has put all their eggs in Richardson's basket and believe he's the quarterback to lead them into the future. By having Richardson undergo season-ending surgery, they ensure that he will be fully healthy coming into next year.

His rookie season saw Anthony Richardson get a brutal welcome to the NFL. He suffered knee injuries and a concussion before ultimately suffering his AC joint sprain. While Indianapolis wants their QB to get in-game reps, making sure he is well equipped to handle the rigors of NFL competition is important.

The Colts saw Andrew Luck retire after just seven seasons with the team. Indianapolis believes they have finally found their Luck replacement in Richardson. Even if it means he misses the remainder of his rookie season, the Colts are valuing Richardson's long-term health in hopes he is the QB of the future. They can't afford any more..'bad Luck.'