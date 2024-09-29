Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson injured his hip and left the game twice after big hits against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The early belief is that Richardson will miss little to no game action because of his hip pointer injury, according to a source of NFL insider Cameron Wolfe.

Referee Land Clark also clarified that on one of the hits on Richardson was deemed to be incidental contact. A Pro Football Writers of America reporter asked about the hit, per Indy Star's Joel A. Erickson.

“On the second play with [Anthony Richardson] near the goal line, he appeared to give himself up and a big-time tackle by the Pittsburgh safety to his head and neck area. Why was there no flag there for hitting the quarterback?”

Land replied, “We ruled the contact was incidental. It was not enough to warrant a flag.”

In Richardson's relief, Joe Flacco was on-point, connecting on 16-of-26 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Jonathan Taylor sustained an ankle injury in the final minutes of the game.

Colts' rebound to 2-2 start after opening season with back-to-back losses

The Colts handed the Steelers their first loss. Even though Flacco sealed the win, Richardson had the Colts driving in his short-lived time on the field. He completed three passes for 71 yards and sparked Indy to their 17-0 lead. Despite being outscored 21-10 in the second half, Indianapolis had done enough to hold onto the win.

Justin Fields played well on paper, passing for 312 yards and a touchdown plus rushing for another 55 yards and two touchdowns. The problem is he still holds onto the ball a beat too long and took four sacks and nine QB hits. The Steelers' run game, besides Fields, was essentially non-existent as Najee Harris rushed for just 19 yards on 13 carries. Cordarrelle Patterson finished second on the team with 43 yards on six carries.

Richardson's first instinct, to absorb contact, needs to be coached out of him. It's a long season, and he should have an even longer career ahead of him.