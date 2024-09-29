In a game where the Indianapolis Colts lost Anthony Richardson due to an injury, the offense continues to take hits, this time to running back Jonathan Taylor, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“Colts RB Jonathan Taylor has an ankle injury, questionable to return. He got it taped up on sidelines but it’s still Trey Sermon at RB on this drive,” Pelissero said.

Despite the injury, the Colts were able to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers for the second win of the season. Taylor finished the game with 88 rushing yards and a touchdown, and three receptions for 20 yards. There should be a better feel on how serious Taylor's injury is throughout the week.

Colts defeat Steelers in Week 4

The Colts had to overcome an injury to Anthony Richardson, but Joe Flacco came in and calmed everyone down, leading them to a victory against the Steelers. Flacco finished the game with 168 passing yards with two touchdowns, and the Colts never trailed in the game.

The passing game worked well for the Colts, with Michael Pittman Jr. leading the way with 113 receiving yards, and Josh Downs finishing with eight receptions for 82 yards. The concern is for the severity of Richardson's injury, but it seems as if he may have been held out for the rest of the game due to precaution since he was still on the sidelines interacting with his teammates.

For the Steelers, they earned their first loss of the season after starting 3-0 under Justin Fields. The Steelers fought, but it wasn't enough at the end. Fields finished with 312 passing yards and one touchdown, and 55 rushing yards for two touchdowns.

The Colts will be going against a divisional opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars, in Week 5. The Jaguars are currently 0-4 and having a disappointing start to the season, so the Colts may be able to take advantage of them.