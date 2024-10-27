Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is becoming well-known for two things: huge touchdown passes and struggles with accuracy. He sometimes struggles to finesse a pass, whether it's sloppy footwork or not knowing his strength. During Indy's Week 8 matchup against the Houston Texans, the 22-year-old was backed up near his own end-zone with 0:28 seconds left on the clock. Richardson was late a beat on a short comeback route to the wide side of the field and paid the price with a Jalen Pitre interception.

Expand Tweet

For every highlight reel touchdown pass, there is an inversely proportional bad play that leaves Colts fans without words to describe their frustrations.

A social media user shared a GIF of darts being thrown wildly and inaccurately with the caption, “Anthony Richardson in the first half.”

Colts, Richardson need a new coaching staff

If Anthony Richardson is only good at one thing, the coaching staff must always use that play. Asking the second-year signal-caller to throw a timing route to the wide side of the field for a potential five-yard gain with less than 30 seconds left on the clock backed up near their own goal line is a terrible play call.

If one believes Richardson made a bad play, one must also ask why Michael Pittman Jr. didn't dig back toward the ball. Or ask why offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cotter is passing the ball when the game is tied with less than 30 seconds left before halftime.

Richardson played less than 10 games in the NFL. The coaching staff must put him in the best position. We've seen too many quarterbacks find their groove late in their careers to take every perceived bust at face value.

Head coach Shane Steichen has to do better and do right by his young quarterback. He spoke about the test this Week 8 matchup against the Texans will be and how he's not done a good enough job setting Richardson up for success vs. the Miami Dolphins, per the AP.

“Early in the season, we're just trying to look for growth week in and week out,” Steichen said. “I think he's played nine games in the NFL now and by going into another one with an opponent that he's went against, so it's good. He's seeing some familiar faces. So, excited for Sunday for him.”

“I didn’t do a good enough job offensively,” Steichen said. “I’ve got to put him in better positions. You go back, and we’ll watch the tape, but I mean, there wasn’t a lot of stuff open when I was out there watching it. So that’s on me. I’ve got to be better.”

With 6:01 left in the third quarter against Houston, Richardson is 5-of-19 with 97 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception.