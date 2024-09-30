The Indianapolis Colts gained momentum with an impressive 27-24 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4. However, the win did not come without sacrifices. Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor landed on the Colts' injury report Monday after taking damage on Sunday. Yet, their projected statuses for Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars indicate nothing too serious.

Anthony Richardson exited Sunday's game in pain, but he is considered day-to-day with oblique and abdominal strains and has a chance to play against the Jaguars, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

Moreover, Jonathan Taylor sustained a mild high ankle sprain and will also be evaluated throughout the week, Pelissero added.

Richardson amassed 71 yards on 3-of-4 passes before exiting Sunday's Steeler game. Meanwhile, Taylor totaled 88 yards and one touchdown on the day. Hopefully, both will undergo safe and efficient injury recoveries.

Despite Richardson and Taylor's ailments, Indianapolis found a way to pull out the win. The Colts amassed just 358 total yards of offense compared to Steelers' 404 yards. Nevertheless, Indy's defense held strong. They totaled four sacks on Pittsburgh and forced fumbles. Linebacker EJ Speed had a standout day with 12 solo tackles and one assist.

Indianapolis looks to carry their momentum into their next matchup against the Jaguars. Hopefully, by then, the Colts' injury report will be lighter.

Jacksonville is desperate for a win, as they have started the 2024 season with a 0-4 record. The Jaguars are fresh off a 24-20 loss to the Houston Texans. Jacksonville hoped to have a good start to the year after going 9-8 in 2023. The team extended Trevor Lawrence to a five-year $275 million contract during the 2024 offseason. Lawrence has not played poorly per se, but he has not been helping the team get over their slump.

Regardless, Lawrence will want to come out firing on all cylinders to help the Jaguars against the Colts on Sunday. Week 5 will be a battle of wills, and Indianapolis has what it takes to come out on top.