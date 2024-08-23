There has not been much of a sample size that Shane Steichen can use to determine who their top quarterback is between Anthony Richardson and Joe Flacco. On one hand, the Indianapolis Colts will have a great mentor-mentee relationship because of the young gun's relationship with the veteran. On the other, it might be a quarterback conundrum waiting to implode. Kirk Herbstreit asked that very huge question to the Midwestern squad during their NFL Preseason win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Colts ended their NFL Preseason run strong. They won over the Bengals with a convincing 27-14 scoreline while running multiple people at the signal-caller spot and testing out different schemes. However, Shane Steichen has yet to give a definite resolution about who their consistent starting quarterback would be. Kirk Herbstreit just had to compare how Anthony Richardson's expectations would fare with how consistent Joe Flacco is, via The Comeback.

“If you're Shane Steichen, best case scenario for Anthony Richardson. He lives up to what we all hope he can do in running, and throwing, and he's healthy. This team has a great year and he's a superstar. What if he struggles? What if he has a good drive and a good game then a bad game? He's a pick and everybody's expecting him to be the guy. With a guy like Joe Flacco and the roster they have, I just wonder how you handle that if it goes down that path. This is because you know what you're going to get with Joe Flacco,” he declared.

How has Anthony Richardson performed for the Colts so far?

It's tough to derive a Year 2 trajectory from how Richardson performed in the NFL Preseason. Coach Steichen elected to field multiple quarterbacks like Jason Bean, Kedon Slovis, and Sam Ehlinger alongside Richardson. This means that there was not ample time to get a sample size of how he is going to look like. But, he did manage to notch eight completions out of 14 passing attempts for 86 yards. All of that netted them a touchdown too but an interception held the Colts back by quite a bit.

Last season, Richardson was only able to play in five games and started in four of them. Throughout that time, he was sacked seven times but still got to produce 577 passing yards on a 59.5% completion percentage with 84 attempts. Year 2 will be the clearest indicator of where the Colts are headed when it comes to the quarterback spot. Are they going with Joe Flacco or Richardson?