The Indianapolis Colts have had a respectable preseason, having won two of their three games. On Thursday, the Colts completed their exhibition campaign with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals, 27-14, a comfortable win heading to next season. Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson went 8-14 during the game, with 86 passing yards, while throwing 1 touchdown pass and 1 interception. Talking to reporters after the game, Richardson was forthcoming about his own performance.

“Uh, decent. Got two touchdowns, Nah, I'm joking,” Richardson said, to laughs from the press, as shared by James Boyd on X, formerly Twitter. Then, the QB added, “The interception, that was a tough one, you know, communication right there… [Kylen Granson] saw something, I saw something else. You know, we just got to be on the same page right there. The fumble, they preach two hands on the ball in the pocket almost every day.”

The Colts' outlook

As their preseason concluded with the Bengals win, the Colts look to improve on their 9-8 showing and make it to the postseason after the Houston Texans eliminated them from playoff contention in the last week of the season. They had gone on a steady path to improvement, too, as they doubled their wins from the previous season's dismal 4-12-1 record.

While the Colts lost Pro Bowl QB Gardner Minshew to the Raiders in the offseason, the team doesn't look too worried for it frees up the position for Anthony Richardson's comeback season. Last season, Richardson suffered a shoulder injury that ended his promising rookie year. This season, he looks ready to take the reins of the team and become the face of the franchise.

Moreover, Richardson has built solid chemistry with running back Jonathan Taylor, forming a solid one-two punch for the offense. The only problem there is Taylor's injury history, having sustained injuries that sidelined him for much of the previous two seasons. When he was healthy in 2021, he led the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns.

If both players avoid injuries next season, Colts fans should see something special. As of Thursday, per his own admission, the Colts' fourth overall pick might still need to build more chemistry with the rest of his team in time for the next season.

Likewise, the team is also in good hands under second-year coach Shane Steichen, who helped the Colts bounce back from their 4-12-1 season and nearly into playoff contention. With his dynamic duo of Richardson and Taylor, the team might challenge the Texans as kings of the AFC South.