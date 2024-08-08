Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor suffered some injuries over the past two seasons, but he still is locked into a long-term contract with the team and believes those injuries are behind him as the team tries to take a big step in 2024.

“That's why I work the way I do, because really, when I'm healthy [I product],” Jonathan Taylor said, via ESPN. “My rookie year, healthy. And I had a really good year. Second year, healthy. Had a really good year. … I know what I can do when I'm healthy.”

Taylor immediately proved himself as one of the better running backs in the NFL in his rookie season in the NFL, which was in 2020, when he rushed for 1,169 yards and 11 touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference. He followed that up with an even better year, leading the NFL in rushing with 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns, recording over 2,000 yards from scrimmage. In 2022, injuries hampered Taylor's season, although he was still effective when on the field, and the same was the case in 2023.

It would be huge if Taylor can have his first healthy season since 2021. He is a vital part of the Colts' offense, and could make them a balanced attack.

Health a key for the Colts in 2024

In the AFC South, there is a lot of excitement surrounding the Houston Texans coming off of a surprising trip to the playoffs on the back of CJ Stroud's incredible rookie season, and rightfully so. The Texans are very talented, but the Colts are hoping to challenge Houston for the division, and there is reason to believe they can, if they stay healthy.

Not only are the Colts hoping that Taylor stays healthy, but they hope for the same with second year quarterback Anthony Richardson, who showed some promising flashes in 2023 as a rookie before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. Anthony Richardson's upside is very high as a dual-threat quarterback, and having him paired with Taylor in the backfield threatens defenses in a unique way.

For much of the 2023 season, Indianapolis did not have that duo on the field, but the team still nearly beat out Houston for the AFC South title last season. Gardner Minshew was under center for the majority of the year. It will be interesting to see if the Richardson-Taylor duo can stay healthy for the majority of the season, as the Colts' upside is much higher with those two on the field.