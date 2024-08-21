The Indianapolis Colts are hoping their offense can take a step forward in 2024 with the return of second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson, and they have surrounded him with a strong cast of playmakers on offense in an effort to support his growth. However, one of those weapons ended up getting dealt some tough injury news on Tuesday night.

The Colts don't have many great options at the tight end position, which is why they were hoping Jelani Woods could find his way after he missed the entire 2023 campaign due to hamstring issues. Unfortunately, it was announced that he is set to undergo surgery to repair his turf toe, and he is set to be out indefinitely as he recovers from the procedure.

Colts, Anthony Richardson should be able to survive without Jelani Woods

Woods is huge for a tight end (6'7, 253 pounds), and he flashed his potential during his limited action as a rookie (25 REC, 312 YDS, 3 TD). It's clear he has the potential to be a huge red zone threat if he can stay healthy and on the field, but he didn't play at all in 2023, and it seems like he's set to miss a decent chunk of the 2024 campaign at the very least.

In his absence, Kylen Granson and Mo Alie-Cox will hold down the fort at the position for the time being, and while they both have had their moments of success, neither is an outrageously impactful player in the passing game for Richardson. There's a decent chance that Woods wouldn't have been a factor on offense for the Colts, but he certainly would have had a shot to make an impact.

Now, he's back on the sidelines trying to recover from his latest injury, and it remains to be seen whether he will be taking the field at all for Indy this season.