Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Indianapolis Colts surprised the NFL world by selecting Anthony Richardson at No. 4 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Richardson is now in line to be the future of the Colts franchise, and following his gesture at the NFL rookie event, Colts fans will be gushing over their new quarterback, via the Kevin & Query show.

An awesome story shared on @KevinandQuery this morning about Anthony Richardson and the high character he displays. #Colts fans…we got a guy! Check it out! pic.twitter.com/xki6PfeqHO — Mr. Colt 🏈 (@TheRealMrColt) May 11, 2023

“After the dinner attended by all potential draftees, the room was left a mess. Everyone was leaving and Troy Vincent saw one person who stayed behind and was bussing tables before the staff came back into the room. Vincent walked up and approached him and said ‘you don’t need to do this,’ to which Anthony Richardson responded and said, ‘we left this room in an unacceptable condition and it’s not right for us to expect this staff to clean it all up.’ Vincent told Richardson he was free to go, to which Richardson basically said, ‘no it’s alright, I’d like to stay and help,’ and he did until the room was cleaned up entirely and he was the last person working.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The story is a testament to the character that Richardson possesses, something that has been well documented throughout the draft process. Colts fans will be stoked because regardless of the unreal talent that Richardson has, the most important trait in a quarterback is leadership. This story exemplifies that Richardson is willing to do the right thing even if nobody else is.

Starting in Week 1 of the upcoming season, there is no guarantee that Anthony Richardson will be atop the depth chart for the Colts. However, if he continues to show this type of character around the Colts locker room, it will only be a matter of time before Indianapolis will be ready to put him in the starting lineup.