Chris Ballard addresses possibility of Matt Ryan-Julio Jones reunion on Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are entering a new chapter with Matt Ryan at quarterback. After the failed Carson Wentz experiment, GM Chris Ballard quickly moved on by acquiring Ryan in a trade with the Falcons. Ahead of his first year in Indy, rumors emerged that the Colts could make a move to land Ryan’s former favorite target Julio Jones in free agency. Unfortunately, Ballard has poured cold water on those rumors with his latest comments, suggesting no such deal has even been discussed by the Colts.

Colts have had no discussions about Julio Jones. Ballard: "I know there's reports out there, but those reports are wrong" — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) July 26, 2022

“I know there’s reports out there, but those reports are wrong,” Ballard said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

Jones remains a free agent despite all 32 NFL training camps having gotten underway this week. The veteran wideout has yet to find a new home in the league after a disappointing showing with the Tennessee Titans in 2021.

Last year, Jones featured in 10 games for the Titans, logging just 31 receptions for 434 yards and 1 touchdown. It was the worst statistical season of his career, and he failed to even match the production he put up in Atlanta during the 2013 season in which he played in just five games.

While Jones is certainly a bounce-back candidate in 2022, no team has been willing to take a gamble on the 33-year-old as of yet, and Ballard has now shot down the rumors linking him to Indianapolis. The Colts seem poised to enter the season with Michael Pittman as their WR1, followed by rookie Alec Pierce and former second-round pick Parris Campbell on the depth chart.

Barring a sudden change of heart, it doesn’t seem as if a Matt Ryan-Julio Jones reunion is in the cards in Indianapolis.