The Indianapolis Colts have given running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, and insider Tom Pelissero compared a potential deal to the trade that sent Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers.

A team that acquires Jonathan Taylor would have to sign him to an extension at the top of the running back market, along with giving up significant draft capital, according to Pelissero.

The #Panthers got four draft picks last October for Christian McCaffrey, including a second-rounder. The #Colts would want more to part with Jonathan Taylor, and that’s just one reason it’s tough to find a trade partner … though all it takes is one. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/JZQYQJ5f1A — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 21, 2023

The 49ers gave the Panthers a 2023 second-round pick, along with three other draft selections to acquire Christian McCaffrey at the trade deadline. The Colts are looking for more than what the Panthers got, according to Pelissero.

The hope for the Colts is to get a first-round pick in exchange for Taylor, but there are multiple ways to get to an agreement, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Taylor as the regular season approaches. Colts owner Jim Irsay has been adamant that the organization would not trade him. Now, it seems like they are open to the idea, if they are overwhelmed with the draft compensation that they are getting back. Taylor would be a great fit for a contending team like the Miami Dolphins or the Buffalo Bills.

Teams are now allowed to talk to Taylor about a trade and potential extension, if he were to be acquired. That could make a deal easier to make than it seemed just days ago.

We might have some fireworks ahead of the start of the 2023 NFL season.