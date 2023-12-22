Pittman has cleared concussion protocol but is questionable to play in Week 16 against the Falcons

Michael Pittman took a huge hit in the Indianapolis Colts Week 15 games against the Pittsburgh Steelers when Damontae Kazee launched his body in the wide receiver's direction and made contact with his head. Pittman didn't know what happened until he saw the hit following the game.

NEW: Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. on the hit that took him out and got Damontae Kazee suspended: "Oh, shit. What just happened? Details: https://t.co/rnRJLDyuWr — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) December 22, 2023

When the wide receiver looked at the play on video, he was incredulous. “Oh s***, what just happened?”

When Pittman took the blow, he was knocked out by the hit. He was in the concussion protocol as a result, but he has cleared that level and will be eligible to play when the Colts travel to Atlanta to play the Falcons. Kazee has been suspended for the rest of the season.

Pittman is listed as questionable. He described what it was like to see the video.

“I really didn't grasp how significant it was until I watched it,” Pittman said. “I remember sitting in my locker and then my wife came in crying, my daughter was crying. And that's the first time that I was like, ‘Maybe this was bad.'”

Michael Pittman is the Colts leading receiver for the season. He has caught 99 passes for 1,062 yard with 4 touchdowns. He has been targeted 143 times by the Colts quarterbacks.

The Colts bring an 8-6 record into their Week 16 game against the Falcons. They are currently in the AFC playoff structure as the No. 7 seed, and it's clear that this game is vital to their chances of gaining a spot in the postseason.

They will close the season with back-to-back home games against the Las Vegas Raiders and the Tennessee Titans.