Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr. are set to return for the Colts in Week 16.

The Indianapolis Colts are in the thick of the playoff race and have a crucial matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16. However, the team has been banged up in recent weeks, but it sounds like Indy is going to be healthy for this contest.

Jonathan Taylor has been dealing with injuries all season while Michael Pittman Jr. left the Week 15 game early after taking a scary hit to the head. But both players are looking like they'll be ready to go against the Falcons, per Field Yates of Fantasy Focus and confirmed by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Colts RB Jonathan Taylor and WR Michael Pittman Jr. were both officially full participants in practice today.”

That's great news for a Colts team hoping to clinch a playoff spot. They're currently tied for first place in the AFC South alongside the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans. It's a close race between those three teams right now and having Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr. return is crucial for Indianapolis.

Especially considering the Colts have been playing with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew. With this team playing so well, it's crazy to think this team could be even better if Anthony Richardson didn't fall to a season-ending injury. Regardless, Indy has done a great job of staying competitive this season.

Although Taylor hasn't been as available as usual, he's still been consistent with his attempts. This season, he's ran for 414 yards and four touchdowns through seven games. Meanwhile, Pittman has looked like a franchise receiver this year, totaling 1,062 receiving yards and four touchdowns off of 99 receptions.

Look for both Taylor and Pittman to make some noise for the Colts against the Falcons. If they're both on point, this could be an easy win for Indianapolis.