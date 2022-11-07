Frank Reich fired by Colts after loss vs. Patriots

The Indianapolis Colts and head coach Frank Reich have parted ways following Indy’s loss in Week 9 against the New England Patriots. According to Adam Schefter, the Colts informed Reich on Monday morning that they’d be moving in a a new direction, putting an end to his tenure as the organization’s head coach.

Reich was in his fifth season as head coach of the Colts, but amid a 3-5-1 start to the season in 2022, the organization felt it was time to move on.

Reich becomes the second NFL head coach to be ousted this season, following the Panthers’ decision to move on from Matt Rhule amid an abysmal start to the year in Carolina.

Reich’s job was considered to be safe by Colts owner Jim Irsay just a few weeks ago, per Ian Rapoport. Things appear to have changed rapidly since Irsay voiced confidence in Reich as Indy’s head coach, culminating in the stunning decision to part ways.

The Colts just recently relieved offensive coordinator Marcus Brady of his duties, and now they’re making another massive change with their decision to move on from Reich. The team also recently declared that Matt Ryan would no longer be its starting QB, opting to roll with Sam Ehlinger instead.

Reich stepped into the role as the Colts’ head coach after Josh McDaniels infamously flaked on the job back in 2018. In his five seasons as Indy’s boss, Reich posted a 40-33 record and made the playoffs in two seasons, winning one playoff game.

The Colts have yet to announce who will take over head coaching duties after the departure of Frank Reich and have still not named a replacement for Brady, either.