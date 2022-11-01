The Indianapolis Colts just made a serious revamp at the center of their offense. It didn’t take long for them to double down on change.

The Colts are reportedly firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, via Pro Football Talk:

“This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team,” head coach Frank Reich said in a statement released by the Colts. “I appreciate Marcus’s commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons. I wish him the best moving forward.”

The move comes just as the team transitions its offense from veteran starter Matt Ryan to second-year signal caller Sam Ehlinger.

The decision to move on from both Matt Ryan and Marcus Brady isn’t surprising given the relatively anemic offense that the Colts have featured this season. Indy has just 12 touchdowns all season through Week 8, just one better than the Broncos, Steelers, and Texans who are in a three-way tie for last place.

Marcus Brady came over in 2018 as part of Frank Reich’s staff, starting off as assistant quarterbacks coach, working his way up until he got the OC job back in 2021.

Reich currently calls the offensive plays for the Colts with no named replacement for Brady as of the moment.