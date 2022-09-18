Colts coach Frank Reich gets brutally honest after shutout loss to Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts entered the 2022 NFL season with lofty goals and high expectations. Through two weeks, they find themselves in last place of the AFC South and have been embarrassed twice. Normally, a Week 1 tie is not embarrassing but when it’s against the Houston Texans it is. But on Sunday, things went from bad to worse.

The Colts were shut out by the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-0 on the road. After the game, Colts head coach Frank Reich had to address the team’s awful performance with the media.

Frank Reich: "They outplayed us, outcoached us … we'll learn from it. We'll pick ourselves up off the mat. A very poor showing in every way." — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) September 18, 2022

They outplayed us, outcoached us… we’ll learn from it. We’ll pick ourselves up off the mat. A very poor showing in every way,” said Reich.

That is certainly very honest but also somewhat still understating just how bad it was. Jonathan Taylor was completely held in check, rushing for just 54 yards. He only logged nine carries, so his yards per carry were actually solid at six yards a pop. But with the Colts trailing by double digits for most of them game, they were unable to run when they wanted to.

Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was ruled out with a quad injury on Saturday. That left quarterback Matt Ryan short on options in the passing game. Nevertheless, the offense simply did not perform.

Defensively, it looked even worse. What was supposed to be a top-10 defense was picked apart by Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars passing game. Christian Kirk beat the Colts secondary for two touchdowns. James Robinson and Travis Etienne Jr. each made an impact offensively as the Colts defense struggled to make plays.

The Colts still have not won in Jacksonville since 2014.