The Indianapolis Colts look like they will finally turn the reigns over to a young quarterback. With the fourth overall pick, they are in a position to land one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. Shane Steichen will have a lot on his plate as he looks to develop a young quarterback, so he brought in Gardner Minshew to provide some stability.

Minshew signed a one-year deal with the Colts to join the first-year head coach. Steichen gave a glowing review of him and said he will have the chance to compete for the starting job, according to Brenna White of NFL Media.

“Right now, obviously, he’s coming in to just compete and be the best he can be, you know, and that’s where we’re going,” Steichen said, via NFL Media. “That’s where we feel he’s at right now and that’s his role right now…Yeah, Gardner’s awesome. You know, I got to spend the two years with him and Philly and just the way he sees the game and processes the game. It’s like a coach you know, he sees it really well. He was great.”

Steichen and Minshew spent the last two seasons together with the Philadelphia Eagles. While Jalen Hurts took the reigns under Steichen’s offense and became a superstar, Minshew backed him up. The Colts seem to be headed toward a similar structure, though given Minshew’s experience as a starter, Indy could allow him to at least begin the season under center.

Minshew and Sam Ehlinger are the Colts’ current quarterbacks but it’s likely that Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson or Will Levis will join them in the draft.