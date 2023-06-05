The Indianapolis Colts signed veteran wide receiver Breshad Perriman to a contract on Monday, according to Adam Schefter. The details of the deal have not been released.

Perriman is entering his ninth season in the NFL after being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the 2015 draft. The Colts are the eighth team that he has signed with throughout his career.

Perriman spent the last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played in 11 games in 2022, finishing the year with nine catches for 110 receiving yards and one touchdown. The best season of his career also came with the Bucs in 2019, when he caught 36 passes for 645 yards and six touchdowns.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Perriman joins a crowded Colts wide receiver group but one that does not have a ton of veteran presence to it. He is still likely a longshot to make the roster, but if he's able to build a rapport with rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson he could play a role in the Colts' offense this season.

There is a small connection between Perriman and his new team. Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter was the New York Jets running backs coach when Perriman was on the team in 2020.

The Colts had a bottom-10 passing offense last season and finished with the second-worst scoring offense, averaging just 17 points per game. Signing Breshad Perriman won't instantly make their offense better, but adding a veteran to the fold could make some sort of difference for a young receiving core and quarterback.