Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson helped his team rush to a nice lead over the Houston Texans when he ran for two touchdowns in the first quarter. However, he removed himself from the game with a self-reported concussion.

Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew filled in for Richardson early in the second quarter, and led two more touchdown drives before halftime. The Colts had a 28-10 lead going into the half, and easily held off the Texans the rest of the day.

Following the game, coach Shane Steichen said he was impressed by Minshew's play after he had to jump in for Richardson.

“The way he prepares week in and week out, knowing the system and going out and operating the way he did — taking completions, operating at a high level, moving the football,” Steichen said. “I know he came in there and had the two scoring drives when he came in. Operated that two-minute drive really well. We were playing normal ball and then it turned into a two-minute there at the end and just the way he operated it was very impressive,” via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk.

“The guy loves football, he understands football. I’ve said this before, he’s like a coach on the field. Obviously, he went in there and performed at a high level, which was really good to see.”

Gardner Minshew completed 19-23 passes for 171 yards and touchdown after replacing Anthony Richardson. It's unclear if Richardson will be ready to go for the Colts next game against the Ravens, but if not, they have a reliable backup in Minshew to turn to.