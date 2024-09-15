The Indianapolis Colts are getting some good news ahead of a game Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. The Colts are getting defensive lineman DeForest Buckner available to play, per NFL Network.

Buckner is dealing with a back injury that had left him questionable heading into the game. With Buckner on the field, the Colts should be much better stopping the rush. He's one of the best defensive linemen on the squad, and his pass rushing ability helps take pressure off the Colts secondary.

The defensive lineman posted 6 tackles for the Colts, in a game vs. the Houston Texans in Week 1. He also recorded 1.5 sacks in that contest.

The Colts are 0-1 heading into the Packers game.

DeForest Buckner is the anchor of the Colts defensive line this year

The Colts are hopeful that Buckner can come out and have a great day against the Packers. The veteran lineman is one of the best defensive tackles in football, and he's been described by his coach as “tough as nails.”

In 2023, Buckner had a solid season. He posted 81 total tackles for a team that finished with a 9-8 record. He's played with the squad since the 2020 campaign. The defensive tackle is a sack master, as he has posted 8 sacks in each of the last two seasons. He has 62.5 sacks in his long career, which also included a stop in San Francisco with the 49ers.

The team is looking to return to the playoffs in 2024. The Colts haven't had the same amount of success in recent years that they did when Peyton Manning was running the team. The squad hasn't made the playoffs since the 2020 season.

The Colts and Packers play Sunday at 1:00 Eastern. Indianapolis really needs the game to avoid an 0-2 start which would dig quite a hole for them to need to come out of.