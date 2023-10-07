After the Indianapolis Colts opened Jonathan Taylor's 21-day practice window on Wednesday, one question surrounded the star running back: Is he playing in Week 5? While the Colts haven't explicitly answered the question, their actions on Saturday spoke volumes about his status.

Indianapolis officially activated Taylor from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list, waiving fellow halfback Jake Funk in the process, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Taylor, 24, missed Colts training camp amid a contract holdout that led to a trade request. His future with Indianapolis was very uncertain at one point, as teams, such as the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers, explored potential deals for the Pro Bowler.

However, no trade materialized, and Taylor, who was still in the process of rehab for an ankle injury he suffered last season, was finally able to return to practice this week, with head coach Shane Steichen indicating that he'd have a chance to suit up against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5.

Taylor fully practiced all week but drew a questionable tag for the game, with Steichen playing coy, telling reporters that the team would “see” if the star running back would play.

Now, Taylor has no injury designation, strongly indicating that he will play on Sunday. It's not clear how much playing time he'll receive, though the Colts may gradually ease him into the action, given how much time he's missed.

Either way, Taylor's activation, and the Colts' ensuing contract extension for the star, represents the end of a tense, negotiating process between the two sides.