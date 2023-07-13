Indianapolis Colts rookie Anthony Richardson might have one of the highest ceilings of any quarterback in the NFL. The Colts selected Anthony Richardson fourth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft after he had one of the most impressive Scouting Combine performances of all time. But the 21-year-old knows that he's not going to succeed in the NFL on talent alone.

The Colts' top pick enters his first NFL season with less experience than the other quarterbacks who were drafted in the first round. While Bryce Young and CJ Stroud competed for national championships for multiple seasons, Richardson only spent one year as Florida's starter. Those who know Richardson highlighted his mental makeup in conversations with FOX Sports, and it will be key in the signal caller's development.

“For my position and the light that I'm in, I can't do the bare minimum,” Richardson told reporters last month. “The team will not allow that. I will not allow that for myself. I know the GM, coach, owner definitely doesn't want that for me. It's just a matter of me just putting the work in. I'm not just doing it for show. I actually want to learn this information, know this information for the team. I don't want to get thrown out there and I'm lost and the team's like, ‘what is he doing out there?'

“I just want to make sure I'm on point with everything.”

Richardson is viewed as the rawest first-round quarterback in his draft class. It could take a few years before he's ready to make the Colts a contender.