The Indianapolis Colts aren't sure if Anthony Richardson will be their starting quarterback in Week 1, but they are happy with how he's adapted to the pro game so far.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said he's “pleased” with Richardson's early progression.

“Obviously, we’ll get pads on in training camp to get the real rush, the real feel and all that stuff. But pleased with where he is at, grasping the offense,” Steichen said. “It’s a day-by-day process with any player whether it’s quarterback, receiver, tight ends, running backs, DBs — all those different things. But pleased with where he’s at. We’ve got to keep working and we’ll go from there.”

The Colts took Richardson with the fourth pick in this year's draft and likely tab him as their quarterback of the future, but there's no guarantee that he's the starter right away in his rookie year. With each hurdle he passes though comes more of the possibility of him taking the snaps from game one of the regular season.

The Colts are one of the few teams that are starting this season with both a new head coach and a new quarterback, whether that be Richardson or veteran Gardner Minshew. Minshew was with Steichen in Philadelphia over the last two seasons and had some success with him as his offensive coordinator.

Anthony Richardson has loads of expectations on him given his high draft selection, but fans may have to wait a bit before they see him on the big stage. Colts fans should be pleased with Steichen's status report though.