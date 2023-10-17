The Indianapolis Colts are in the midst of a mediocre NFL football season. At 3-3, the Colts are second in the AFC South. The Colts are searching for the spark that will push them over the hump. Instead, they have received a big setback. Defensive tackle Grover Stewart has been suspended from play for six weeks for violating the NFL's PED policy, per AFC South reporter Ben Arthur.

Grover Stewart's suspension gives the Colts another challenge to manage

Stewart took full accountability and acknowledged the impact of his suspension on his team:

“I want to apologize to the National Football League, the Colts organization, my teammates, our fans, and my family. I was surprised and disappointed to learn I had violated the policy,” Stewart said in an Instagram post (h/t JJ Stankevitz).

Stewart said he respects the integrity of the game and would never purposefully put himself or his team in this kind of situation. He ended the post by saying, “I am responsible for what I put in my body, and I should have taken the proper steps to educate myself. I will learn from this moving forward, and I will take the appropriate measures to ensure this never happens again.”

Grover Stewart's PED suspension is disappointing, but he can recover from his mistake. Stewart's absence makes things harder for the Colts' defense. Indianapolis is already one of the worst defensive teams in the NFL.

Stewart is one of the most consistent DTs in the league, but now, he will not take the field until December.

Hopefully, the Colts can use this news as a catalyst for change. Indianapolis lost its recent matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Soon, they face the Cleveland Browns, who are in similar standing to them.

In retrospect, the Colts had trouble stopping opposing offenses, even with Stewart on the field. Perhaps Indianapolis can sign a free agent or make a roster move that makes up for his loss.