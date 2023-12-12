Colts kicker Matt Gay opens up about his rough outing in the loss against the Bengals where he missed his only two kicks.

Indianapolis Colts kicker Matt Gay spoke after the team's brutal loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, 34-14, where he had a rough day missing a field goal and a point after attempt kick Sunday. However, Gay is not making any excuses for his performance and said he has to make those kicks according to Joel A. Erickson of the Indy Star.

“No excuses on it,” Gay said. “I can’t miss those kicks. That’s just momentum in the game, and when you get an opportunity to pull the game closer, and you don’t, that’s just, kind of a negative effect on the team. I have to be able to put those through the uprights.”

The 29-year old has shown to a very consistent player at his position in the National Football League (NFL) which is why the Colts signed him to the second-biggest contract for a kicker per Erickson. When it comes to the field goal he missed, it was a 38-yard attempt that hit the left uprights in the first quarter.

The Colts Special Teams Coordinator Brian Mason gave his view-point on the missed field goal and while he acknowledged Gay has to make that kick, the wind was a huge factor at the time. He mentioned that the kicker knows he has to make that in the future and “play that condition better.”

“Certainly, the wind was really blowing at that point in time, I think the ball ended up moving a lot late,” Mason said. “We’ve got to be able to play that condition better and make that kick. There’s really no excuse to it. He knows that, he’s a pro, and he’s capable of making that kick every single time.”

Matt Gay says conditions shouldn't be an excuse to miss kicks

While Gay understands the conditions, he said that is normal for any kick he attempts. He revealed that he practiced the same kicks in warmups before the game and that he was hitting them well, but it didn't translate to the actual contest.

“Any time you have an open stadium, you’re going to get conditions,” Gay said. “I thought I had it down in warmups. In pregame, I was hitting the ball really well. It’s just one of those deals where I hit it good and it wasn’t good enough — the wind took it.”

When it comes to the second missed kick being the PAT or the extra point attempt, there was not a perfect snap from the long snapper to the holder, but that wasn't even mentioned by Gay or Mason. They take accountability for the misses and the special teams coordinator stressed that the first whiff shouldn't set the tone for future kicks.

“You can’t allow one miss to be a second miss,” Mason said.

Colts fans should not call for Gay to be out of the team as he's been really good so far for in his tenure. While he averages about 87 percent in terms of kicks made in his career, it is down for this season at 82.1 percent or hitting 23 of 28 field goals. He had a masterful game this season where the Colts upset the Baltimore Ravens earlier this season where Gay made four field goals where each were more than 50 yards out.

Gay knows what he's capable of in this league

Because of the immense success Gay has had in the NFL and especially with the Colts, it “irritates” him that he had a game not up to his standard Sunday. However, he has the mindset of correcting his mistakes and moving on to the next game.

“When I look at what I’ve done, it irritates me, because I know I’m better than that, than what I showed on the field,” Gay said. “But definitely, I can self-correct, I can move on quicker (than he did when he was younger). I am confident in myself and my ability. This is not something that affects me going forward.”

Simply, Gay wants to “make” every field goal or point after the touchdown he can get. While maybe that is not realistic for any kicker, he has the grit and confidence that people rarely talk about in terms of a special teams player.

“It’s obviously frustrating for me,” Gay said. “I want to make every kick that I take, and I just have to be better.”

Gay will have a chance to bounce back as the Colts next game is Saturday, December 16 where they will try to defend home-field as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Indianapolis is still in the hunt as they have a 7-6 record which puts them behind the Jacksonville Jaguars by a game in the AFC South. Meaning, every game is a must-win for the Colts moving forward.