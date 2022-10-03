Colts make quick Shaquille Leonard decision for Week 5 vs. Broncos after concussion

Indianapolis Colts star linebacker Shaquille Leonard finally made his season debut on Sunday after recovering from back surgery, but it didn’t last long. He suffered a concussion in the second quarter.

With Leonard now in concussion protocol, the Colts have already ruled him out for Week 5. Via James Boyd:

#Colts coach says Tyquan Lewis came in today with concussion symptoms and has been ruled out for Thursday's game. Shaquille Leonard has been ruled out as well with a concussion. — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) October 3, 2022

Just brutal for Leonard, who was excited to finally play and help Indy try to turn things around. They lost again on Sunday to the Titans, moving to 1-2-1 on the season.

It appears Leonard was injured in a collision with Colts teammate Zaire Franklin when they converged on tight end Chig Okongwo. Leonard stayed on the ground for a few moments until ultimately walking down the tunnel and into the locker room. He finished with two tackles in the contest.

It’s truly been a rough few months for the All-Pro, who is one of the best linebackers in the game. After finally getting healthy from the back injury, he’s now got a concussion. With a short turnaround for the Colts head of Thursday Night Football against the Denver Broncos, there’s minimal time for him to recover for a huge matchup.

Leonard played 16 games last season, registering 122 total tackles and eight forced fumbles. He is an absolute beast defensively and hopefully, Leonard can get his head right and get back on the field sooner rather than later because this team needs him. They take on the Jaguars the following Sunday at home. That’ll be the next chance for Leonard to suit up.