The Indianapolis Colts Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens isn't expected to be one of Sunday's most competitive contests. At least that's what the Colts-Ravens betting line suggests. Our Colts Week 3 predictions, however, forecast a difficult challenge for Baltimore.

The Colts have a challenge of their own in Week 3. Anthony Richardson is in concussion protocol and likely to miss Sunday's matchup with the Ravens. That means Gardner Minshew will probably be under center for his first start of the season. Indianapolis didn't miss a beat when Minshew replaced Richardson in Week 2 during its 31-20 victory over the Houston Texans. In Week 1, the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Colts 31-21.

The Ravens have been among the most impressive teams ahead of Week 3. Baltimore easily handled the Houston Texans 25-9 in their home opener. In Week 2, the Ravens went on the road and beat the Cincinnati Bengals 27-24. Lamar Jackson thoroughly outplayed Joe Burrow. The final score doesn't accurately tell the story of how much Baltimore controlled the game from start to finish.

With Jackson looking like his MVP self and the Colts' quarterback situation up in the air, Baltimore is an 8.5-point home favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook. Can Indianapolis put a scare into Baltimore and potentially pull off an outright upset?

Let's make some bold Colts predictions for Week 3. Note that these are bold predictions. Our predictions aren't likely to all come to fruition, but they have a better chance of occurring than what the odds indicate.

2. The Indianapolis Colts will have at least three touchdowns and score at least 27 points

The betting odds suggest that the Colts will have trouble putting points on the board against the Ravens. Indianapolis' team total is 17.5 with -128 odds for the under. The Colts' total for touchdowns is 1.5, though the over does come with -182 odds. Baltimore has only surrendered 33 total points for the season. Don't be stunned if Indianapolis comes close to matching that total.

Shane Steichen appears to have brought some of the magic he created as the Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator over to Indianapolis during his first season as a head coach. The Colts and Ravens are tied for 10th in the NFL with 26.0 points per game. Indianapolis has done it while switching quarterbacks in the middle of its second game. Minshew completed 19 of 23 passes when he was thrust into action. Richardson's lack of experience was supposed to manifest itself in a lot of ugly football, but the quarterback has exceeded expectations in Steichen's system.

In some ways, the Colts might be the Ravens' toughest opponent, thus far. The Bengals are obviously the better team, but Cincinnati has been completely out of sync while Burrow works his way back from a calf injury. Baltimore's injuries in the secondary are going to catch up to it eventually. Maybe Week 3 is the time.

1. The Colts will beat the Ravens straight up, handing Baltimore its first loss in Week 3

There are several heavy favorites on the Week 3 schedule. Five teams entered the week laying more than eight points. At least one underdog will likely win straight up and pull off a major upset. The San Francisco Giants already took care of the New York Giants Thursday night. Are the Kansas City Chiefs actually going to lose at home to Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears? Is there any chance that the Arizona Cardinals will beat the Dallas Cowboys amid their quest to land the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Colts-Ravens game is the most likely upset special on the board. Baltimore is riding high off a 2-0 start. Indianapolis is expected to be without its starting quarterback. Maybe the Ravens are overlooking the Colts with an important AFC North matchup against the Cleveland Browns coming up on Baltimore's schedule in Week 4.

The Colts played the Jaguars close in Week 1. Indianapolis might not be a playoff contender, but it has the makings of a frisky team. The Ravens are susceptible to being beaten if they aren't careful.