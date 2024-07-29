The Indianapolis Colts may have a harder time getting to the quarterback this season. Edge rusher Samson Ebukam, who registered a career-high 9.5 sacks last year, suffered a major injury in Sunday's practice.

As a result, Ebukam is out for the season with a torn Achilles, via NFL Network's Ian Rapaport.

“#Colts veteran DE Samson Ebukam, who went down in practice yesterday, tore his Achilles, source said,” Rapaport reported. “His season is over before it began.”

Kwity Paye and company will now have to step up in Ebukam's absence, via 1075 The Fan's Kevin Bowen.

“Ebukam was in obvious pain when he went down during 11-on-11 period,” Bowen said. “Tyquan Lewis and Dayo Odeyingbo likely to absorb some reps. Kwity Paye at other DE spot. Curious how much Laiatu Latu will play on early downs (could/should be huge pass down presence).”

Ebukam signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Colts last offseason after stints with the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers. The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder also had a career-high 57 tackles in his first year with the club.

Will Indianapolis see success in Ebukam's absence?

Samson Ebukam's injury puts more pressure on the Colts' defensive line

Indianapolis will probably have to replace Ebukam's production with multiple players. Lewis, a seventh-year veteran who's spent his whole career on the Colts, tied a career-high with four sacks last season. Odeyingbo, who was drafted by the team in 2021, had a career-high eight sacks and 38 tackles in '23.

Paye, however, may see more double-teams as the team's other regular starter at defensive end. The Michigan alum had a career-high 8.5 sacks and 52 tackles last year but may have a hard time repeating those numbers without Ebukam taking the offense's attention on the other side of the line.

Latu, who was Indianapolis' 15th overall pick this past spring, could be the club's antidote. The 2023 unanimous All-American was the first defensive player taken after 14 straight offensive players to begin the draft, and now it's time to show why.

While the Colts are lucky to have defensive-line depth, Ebukam's ailment means that the rest of the unit will have to work harder to get the same results as last year.