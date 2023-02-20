The Indianapolis Colts have their offensive braintrust in place. The next step is finding a franchise signal-caller. Less than a week after hiring Shane Steichen as head coach, Indianapolis is poised to name longtime quarterback maven Jim Bob Cooter as the team’s new offensive coordinator.

“Jim Bob Cooter is expected to be named offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts, per sources. Last year’s pass-game coordinator with Jacksonville was former Lions OC, worked with quarterbacks Payton Manning, Matthew Stafford and Trevor Lawrence in the past,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Monday.

The Colts came to terms with Steichen shortly after the Super Bowl, where as offensive coordinator he guided the Philadelphia Eagles to 35 points despite Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs coming away victorious.

Cooter, 38, spent last season as passing game coordinator for the resurgent Jacksonville Jaguars. As an offensive consultant for the Eagles in 2021, he seemingly already possesses a strong work relationship with Steichen. Cooter is going back to his coaching roots, too, after first breaking into the NFL as an offensive assistant with Indianapolis in 2009.

The Colts, in dire need of a young, culture-changing quarterback, hold the No. 4 pick in the 2o23 NFL Draft. Though consensus top quarterback prospect Bryce Young will likely be off the board by when Indianapolis’ draft clock starts ticking, multiple other players—like C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson—could fit the mold of what Steichen wants from the Colts’ next QB.

“I think accuracy, decision-making and the ability to create are the three things I look at in a quarterback,” he told NFL.com’s Michael Baca last week. “Above the neck, I think the players I’ve been around — Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert and Philip Rivers — they all have one thing in common: they’re obsessed with their craft. If you can find that in a quarterback, you’re probably going to have some success.”

We’ll see how Cooter’s influence effects the Colts’ decision-making at No. 4 come April 27th.