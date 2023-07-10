Jonathan Taylor underwent ankle surgery back in January that has held him out of the Indianapolis Colts offseason practices. But as training camp approaches, Colts owner Jim Irsay is expecting Taylor to be back to his old self on the field.

Taylor's ankle was described as “healed up,” by Irsay, via the Pat McAfee Show. While it isn't an official bill of health, Irsay seems pretty confident in Taylor's recovery process.

Getting their star running back in pads for training camp would be a massive boon for Indianapolis. On his own, Taylor is already a massive part of the offense. Extra reps never hurts when you're tasked with being a leader. That is especially true when it comes to the Colts' quarterback situation.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Whoever earns the Week 1 start for the Colts, whether it be Anthony Richardson or Gardner Minshew, will be making their first start with the franchise. Having a player like Taylor in the backfield should take some pressure of the quarterback and help spread out the Colts offense.

Once he officially gets cleared, whoever hands Taylor the ball should expect fireworks on almost every play. While injuries and a poor offensive line held him back last season, the Colts RB was a star in 2021. He set new career-highs in rushing attempts (332), yards (1,811) and touchdowns (18), earning himself his first Pro Bowl nomination in the process.

If the Colts want to count on turning things around, they'll need Jonathan Taylor healthy and productive. Irsay thinks Indianapolis will see that version of Taylor as early as training camp.