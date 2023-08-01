It's not all sunshine and roses in the backfield of the Indianapolis Colts. The team has running back issues to deal with left and right. With Jonathan Taylor requesting a trade and Zack Moss suffering a broken forearm injury during Monday's practice in training camp, Indianapolis has decided to add a new face to their running back room in the form of free agent Toriano Clinton, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Colts signed undrafted free agent running back Toriano Clinton, the University of Indianapolis’ all-time leader in rushing yards, total touchdowns, rushing touchdowns, rushing average, kickoff return average, 100-yard rushing games (19) and 200-yard rushing games (seven).”

Clinton tried his luck in the 2023 NFL Draft but went undrafted. Now, he gets a shot at impressing the Colts, who released defensive tackle Jamal Wood to accommodate the former University of Indianapolis running back. In college, Clinton recorded 4,538 rushing yards and 48 touchdowns on 593 total rushing attempts. He also made an impact on the school's special teams, as he had three kickoff return touchdowns. Clinton finished his college career as the Indianapolis Greyhounds' all-time leader in rushing yards and rushing yards per carry (7.7).

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With Taylor on the physically unable to perform list and Moss injured, Clinton joins a thin running back group of the Colts that features fifth-round pick Evan Hull, Jake Funk, and Deon Jackson.

Clinton can turn heads if he gets a chance to play in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason against the Buffalo Bills on the road on August 12.

For what it's worth, Indianapolis was 23rd in 2022 with 109.8 rushing yards per game.