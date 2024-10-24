The encouraging updates regarding Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor and DeForest Buckner continue as it was announced by the team on their X, formerly Twitter, account that they were full participants in practice Thursday. As the Colts prepare for a huge game against the Houston Texans, Taylor and Buckner are key pieces on both sides of the ball that are crucial for victory.

Buckner suffered from a ankle injury during Week 2's game against the Green Bay Packers where it put him on the injured reserve list which is strange for the star as he's only missed two games through the first eight seasons of his career. However, Thursday marks a great step forward to play in Week 8 against an AFC South divisional rival in the Texans.

Talking about the star running back in Taylor who sustained an ankle injury of his own in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he spoke to the media Thursday, one day after practicing for the first time in weeks. Despite being a full particpant as announced by the team, he still said there is “some soreness,” but the injury is not “major” anymore according to Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star.

“Of course, there’s going to be some soreness, you’ve got to work through some of those things, but overall, nothing major,” Taylor said. “Nothing that was like ‘That’s a bad deal.’”

Colts' Jonathan Taylor on the progress he has made with his ankle

Taylor was out for the Colts against the Miami Dolphins, but the team squeaked out with a 16-10 victory to keep them close and within reach of the Texans which is why it's a significant game Sunday. However, there is no doubt he has noticed the progress and expressed his eagerness to get back on the field.

“The fact that I’m on the field now is way better,” Taylor said. “Even though it was limited work, some individual stuff yesterday, I just can’t wait to go out there again today, get a bit more work and see how it feels.”

Again, even though Taylor was a full participant, the thought might be if the Colts want to risk re-injury, especially since he has a history of nagging injuries ruining his season. Taylor would say Thursday before practice about keeping a confident tone with himself.

“I never want to put negativity in the air, so I’m always going to say, ‘I think that I’m going to play,’” Taylor said. “You never want to put negativity in the air. I’m all about manifestation, but I’m excited for today. Limited work yesterday, I’ll get a little bit more.”

One would think it seems a dead given that Taylor is present and hopefully plays a part in the Colts pulling off the upset against the Texas on the road. At any rate, Indianapolis is 4-3 which puts them second to Houston with some room to spare as the Jacksonville Jaguars are 2-5 and the Tennessee Titans are 1-5.