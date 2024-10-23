ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Indianapolis Colts hit the road to take on the Houston Texans Sunday afternoon. Below we will continue our NFL odds series with a Colts-Texans prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Colts-Texans NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Colts-Texans Odds

Indianapolis Colts: +5.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +215

Houston Texans: -5.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -260

Over: 46.5 (-105)

Under: 46.5 (-115)

How to Watch Colts vs. Texans

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Colts are playing their best football right now. They have won four of their last five games, and two of those games were against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears. They were a last-second field goal away from winning five games in a row. Nonetheless, Indianapolis is playing well, and they are looking to continue that in this game.

Indianapolis has a positive turnover differential. This is good because they have a tendency to turn the ball over themselves. Houston is averaging one turnover a game, but the Colts need to force more than that. In their first matchup, the Colts were not able to force any turnovers. In this one, Indianapolis needs to force at least one, but the more the merrier.

The Colts only held the ball for 20 minutes in their first game against the Texans. The Texans had the ball for 40 minutes. That is not an easy way to win football games. Indianapolis has to find a way to control the possession for more than just 20 minutes in this game. If they can do that, the Colts will win the game.

Why The Texans Could Cover The Spread/Win

Houston is a good team. They are coming off their worst offensive performance of the season, but that should not deter bettors. The Texans are still 10th in passing yards per game, and they are middle of the pack when it comes to scoring. Houston was able to put up 29 points in their first game against Indianapolis, though. If they throw the ball well, they have a chance to have another game with more than three touchdowns.

Mixon runs the ball well. He is one of just three running backs averaging over 100 yards per game. Along with that, Mixon ran for 159 yards in the first game with the Colts. When the Texans struggle to throw the ball, Mixon is there to pick up the slack. Do not expect anything different on Sunday. If Mixon has another good game, the Texans will win.

Anthony Richardson will turn the ball over. He has thrown just three touchdowns and six interceptions in his five starts. Richardson wants to throw the deep ball, and he wants to try to make a big play every time. This gets Richardson into trouble. The Texans have to force a few turnovers in this game. If they can do that, they will win the game.

Final Colts-Texans Prediction & Pick

The Colts are playing well, but Joe Flacco was a part of that, as well. The Texans are the better team here, but I am not sure they will win by a touchdown. Another thing to keep in mind is the health of Jonathan Taylor. If Taylor plays, I like the Colts to keep it close. I will take the Colts to cover the spread.

Final C0lts-Texans Prediction & Pick: Colts +5.5 (-104)