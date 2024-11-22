Anthony Richardson was benched the past two games before getting back into the lineup against the New York Jets in Week 11. Richardson led the Colts to a victory and maybe had one of his best games of the season. On Cleats & Convos, wide receiver Josh Downs mentioned that Richardson getting benched may have done him more good than bad.

“I think it matured him a little bit just talking with him. It was tough of course, I mean nobody wants to be benched but you know similar to the Panthers with Bryce Young he came back and played better,” Downs said. “I think AR is doing the same thing. He might’ve just needed it to refocus a little bit and just go back to the basics and that’s what he’s doing.”

Downs then began bragging on his teammate, talking about his athleticism.