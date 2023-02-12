After Shane Steichen is done coaching in Super Bowl 57 as offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, he will become the next head coach for the Indianapolis Colts.

The hire of Steichen concludes a coaching search that had bunches of twists and turns for the Colts, who have been looking for a permanent replacement since firing Frank Reich during the season. Jeff Saturday coached Indy’s final eight games on an interim basis.

Speaking of Reich, he and Shane Steichen are part of a crazy pipeline that has developed between the two clubs over recent years, according to Ari Meirov of The33rdTeam.com.

The #Colts and #Eagles just keep hiring each others' offensive coordinators. – Frank Reich went from #Eagles OC to #Colts HC. – Nick Sirianni went from #Colts OC to #Eagles HC. – Shane Steichen will go from #Eagles OC to #Colts HC. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 12, 2023

If the Eagles are successful against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Steichen would be the second offensive coordinator to leave the Eagles for the Colts after winning a championship. Reich took the Colts job after the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52. The other coach on this list, Nick Sirianni, came over to Philly from Indianapolis before the start of the 2021 season.

On top of having the pipeline of coaches, the Eagles and Colts have moved quarterbacks and draft picks as well. QB Carson Wentz was traded from Philadelphia to Indianapolis in-exchange for a conditional first-round pick. Nick Foles, who was the winning quarterback for the Eagles in Super Bowl 52, played for the Colts this season.

To say this is weird would be an understatement. Maybe this is an odd coincidence Philadelphia and Indianapolis seem to like conducting business with each other, but with these transactions taking place over the course of five years, it’s hard not to acknowledge there are lasting connections between the two clubs.

At any rate, Steichen is the latest connection in this pipeline, and we’ll see if it’s the last in short order.