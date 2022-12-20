Jonathan Taylor will miss the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury, per Art Stapleton. The Indianapolis Colts officially placed him on the IR on Tuesday, bringing an early end to the star running back’s 2022 campaign. It was previously reported that Taylor would likely miss the remainder of the year. However, this report officially confirms that notion.

Taylor emerged as one of the best running backs in the league a season ago. Although Indianapolis narrowly missed the postseason last year, Jonathan Taylor produced elite results out of the backfield. He ultimately finished the season with 1,811 rushing yards to go along with 18 rushing touchdowns.

Taylor displayed glimpses of his 2021 extraordinary performance at times in 2022. But injuries ultimately derailed his campaign. Taylor finishes 2022 with 861 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Jonathan Taylor and the Colts.

Taylor will look to rehab and prepare for 2023. At just 23-years old, he should be able to rehab quickly and be ready to roll next season.

However, the Colts could have a different look next year. Jeff Saturday’s interim coaching performance has been in question ever since he took over the role. And the Colts’ latest crushing defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings could cement his fate.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith recently dropped a truth bomb on Saturday’s future with Indianapolis.

“Jeff Saturday ain’t going to be the head coach of [the Colts] next season. … There is no excuse for an NFL team to lose a 33-0 lead at halftime,” Smith said.

The future is murky for the Colts. We will continue to monitor updates on Jonathan Taylor and Indianapolis as they are made available.