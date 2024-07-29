Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay saw Andrew Luck’s promising career end early because of injuries. The Colts failed to protect their superstar quarterback, letting him take hit after hit and Luck's sudden and unexpected retirement. But even with Anthony Richardson, the hopeful heir apparent to Luck, as the franchise guy, Indianapolis isn't letting the past shift his focus on what's in front of them.

Richardson’s rookie season ended early because of a right shoulder injury, and the prospect of limiting his exposure to further injury has been a talking point this offseason. Head coach Shane Steichen said that the team will not ask Richardson to run the ball less often, and Irsay said on Sunday that he’s on board with wanting Richardson to play his game rather than limit himself due to the risk of injury.

“I really don’t,” said Irsay. “That tackle that happened, it could happen at any time. It’s a physical game. I think he has to seize the opportunity to use his feet when he can and protect himself, also. He knows that. … We drafted him because we know … he can be dangerous and pick up critical yards at critical times. I think his style is great, and we’re just really looking forward to him having a great year.”

Richardson’s ability to make plays as a dual-threat quarterback is why the Colts drafted him early in the first round of 2023. So it’s unsurprising that they still want that to be a part of his game. However, they’ll have to hope for a better outcome than the one they got during his rookie season, especially when protecting Richardson on the field.

Will Anthony Richardson play Week 1 for the Colts?

Just one year and four starts since he was drafted, Richardson's status as the key to Indianapolis's future could not be more secure. On September 8 against the Houston Texans, Richardson will become the Colts' first quarterback to start consecutive season openers since Luck in 2015 and 2016.

Richardson has been a full participant in training camp and, more importantly, is playing his style of football, something Indianapolis wants him to do. Indianapolis feels that when they pair Richardson with superstar running back Jonathan Taylor, they can rack up wins and be in the thick of the playoff race.

“It’s the speed that they bring, and that’s really exciting,” said Irsay. “We know what Jonathan can do, and both of them together can be a really dangerous combination from a big-play standpoint. We didn’t have a chance to see that last year with Anthony’s injury and with Jonathan’s late camp arrival. In some ways, I really think the team’s improved just by the nature of them being ready to go.”

With the Colts getting healthier, they could have a shot at making some noise in the AFC South. Of course, that'll mean going blow for blow with the Texans, the reigning divisional champs. But if Richardson is playing his brand of football and Indianapolis is keeping him safe, then the Colts should be lethal next season.