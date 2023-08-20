Well, this whole Jonathan Taylor and Indianapolis Colts saga has reached a conclusion. After a holdout from the star running back, Taylor has returned to training camp. Taylor is now practicing again with the team, although his trade request still stands. It seems like the former All-Pro RB is steadfast in his decision, though.

Amid his return, Colts owner Jim Irsay had this to say about the Jonathan Taylor situation, per Stephen Holder.

Colts owner Jim Irsay during tonight's preseason TV broadcast: “We’re excited to have Jonathan Taylor back. I know these things difficult. I respect them. Anytime people are trying to fight for their position, for their families and all those things, I've been around it so long. I just think the biggest thing that I preach is just, timing is everything. And, we're really looking forward to him playing his way into being the Jonathan Taylor he was and we're really excited to have him and support him.”

Taylor requested a trade from the Colts after the team refused to sign him a new contract extension. However, rather than acquiescing to the RB's request, Irsay and co. refused to trade him as well. That sparked massive drama on Twitter, featuring fiery tweets from both Taylor and Irsay.

Eventually, Taylor returned to the Colts. While he hasn't taken back his trade request, it seems like the All-Pro RB will play as long as he's healthy. Will Taylor find a new team during the 2023 season? Or will he enter free agency at the start of the 2024 offseason?