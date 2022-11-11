Published November 11, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The Indianapolis Colts’ most recent moves are… confusing, to say the least. Their decision to fire Frank Reich was understandable, given their lackluster season so far. However, the franchise decided to replace their head coach with Jeff Saturday, a beloved former player of the team?

The problem with this hiring? Jeff Saturday has zero coaching experience in the NFL or even at the college level. The Colts’ decision to promote Saturday is also confusing considering that they had their OC and DC available as well. The move was met by derision by many fans, including another ex-player in Joe Thomas. (via Zak Keefer)

Joe Thomas does not hold back here 🎥 @gmfbpic.twitter.com/gxcFjGetcS — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 11, 2022

Thomas obliterated the Colts’ decision to make an inexperienced man like Jeff Saturday the head coach of an NFL team. As Thomas pointed out, the life of a head coach is not for everyone. It was insanely disrespectful of Indianapolis to ignore the other assistant coaches and give Saturday a chance. Thomas’ three-minute rant was absolutely deserved.

The Colts’ season has been a complete dumpster fire from the moment the season started. They traded for aging quarterback Matt Ryan, replacing Carson Wentz. However, nearly every facet of the team failed to get into form. The offensive line was terrible, Jonathan Taylor regressed, and Ryan was clearly out of his league.

As a result, the Colts decided to bench Matt Ryan, effectively giving up on a player they traded multiple assets for in the offseason. To cap it off, Jim Irsay and co. decided to make this absolutely head-scratching move at the head coach position. Perhaps Jeff Saturday surprises us and leads Indy to some semblance of form. For now, though, fans are rightfully pessimistic about this team.