Jonathan Taylor injury is nothing to worry about for Week 4 vs. Titans

Jonathan Taylor’s follow-up to his otherworldly 2021 season is going decently. The Indianapolis Colts’ star running back is fourth in rushing yards in the league. A toe injury he sustained last week originally looked like it may cause him to miss time. However, that is not the case.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Jonathan Taylor missed practice on Wednesday but only out of precaution. He was experiencing soreness after the Colts’ Week 3 win against the Kansas City Chiefs. In Week 4, Taylor and the Colts will host the Tennessee Titans.

#Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (toe) didn't practice today. My understanding is it's precautionary after Taylor had some soreness coming out of the #Chiefs game. Indy hosts the #Titans on Sunday. "He'll be ready to roll," source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 28, 2022

Exercising caution with Jonathan Taylor is key for the Colts, who need him to carry the offense as Matt Ryan’s age really shows. This is the first practice he has ever missed in the NFL, which brought on some concern from Colts fans and fantasy football owners. Fortunately, Taylor should play and continue to make a case for being the best running back in the NFL.

In 3 games so far, Jonathan Taylor has compiled 286 rushing yards, though most of them came in a huge Week 1 performance. Indianapolis will need to help him dominate again if they want to remain competitive on offense.

The Colts have tons of talent on both sides of the ball but have yet to put it all together. They are expected to compete for the AFC South title with the team they are facing this Sunday. Jonathan Taylor will be ready to go as he looks to help Indianapolis reach a winning record for the first time this season.