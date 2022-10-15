Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines injury status for Week 6 leave Colts’ RB room anemic

Jonathan Taylor has been ruled out for Week 6, per Adam Schefter. Schefter also reports that Nyheim Hines will miss Week 6 as well.

Jonathan Taylor had previously been listed as questionable due to an ankle injury. Reports from earlier in the week included optimism in reference to Taylor’s Week 6 status. But the Colts obviously feel as if JT isn’t quite ready to return.

When healthy, Jonathan Taylor is arguably the best running back in football. But the Colts’ superstar has been limited in 2022 and has yet to get things going.

Jonathan Taylor kicked off the season with an impressive 161 rushing yard effort to go along with a touchdown. But he has not eclipsed the 100 rushing yard mark since Week 1 of the season.

The absence of Nyheim Hines, who’s dealing with a concussion, makes the Colts’ running back outlook bleak. It will place no shortage of pressure on QB Matt Ryan and the Colts’ defense for Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Deon Jackson will likely be the Colts’ RB1 in place of Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines. Jackson rushed for 62 yards in the Colts’ Week 5 victory. He looked sharp last week and may be in line for another strong performance against Jacksonville. But it will be a challenge for Jackson, as the Jaguars rank 6th in rushing yards against per game.

Week 6’s Colts-Jaguars matchup is an important one for both teams. Indianapolis enters the game sitting at 2-2-1 while Jacksonville is 2-3. The Colts will attempt to climb over the .500 mark despite Jonathan Taylor’s absence on Sunday.