Indianapolis Colts backup running back Zack Moss is listed as doubtful on the team's injury report for Sunday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. With Jonathan Taylor also out for the game, Indianapolis will be forced to rely heavily on Deon Jackson, who is expected to start.

Moss has been dealing with a forearm injury. His status for Week 1 has been in question for a while now, but this latest update suggests he likely won't play. Moss was expected to be the top option amid Taylor's injury/trade request before suffering an injury of his own.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Colts: Zack Moss listed as doubtful

Moss began his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills in 2020. He rushed for 481 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games that season. Moss posted similar numbers in 2021 with Buffalo, rushing for 345 yards and four touchdowns as well.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

In 2022, Moss began the season with the Bills but was later acquired by the Colts. Overall, he recorded 456 rushing yards and one total touchdown. He may have been on track for his best season in 2023 if it wasn't for his forearm injury. Even with the ailment, Moss could return within the next few weeks and end up having a big campaign.

The Colts, meanwhile, may struggle throughout the 2023 season. Indianapolis features questions on both sides of the ball and appear to be in a rebuilding state. That said, Indianapolis will have a chance to make a statement with a Week 1 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Colts as they are made available.