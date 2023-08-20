The Indianapolis Colts got a small bit of good news in the team's saga with star running back Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor will travel with the team for its joint practices against the Philadelphia Eagles this week, per The Athletic's James Boyd. The two teams face off on Thursday in the preseason finale.

However, Taylor remains on the physically unable to perform list. The running back is dealing with an ankle injury and has yet to practice this offseason thus far.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen was unsure of when Taylor would resume practicing with the team. But he confirmed Taylor would indeed travel to Philly. Taylor was excused from training camp last week due to a personal matter.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

The Colts are currently mired in contract drama with their best playmaker. Entering the last year of his rookie deal, Taylor and the team appear far apart in terms of an extension. The former Wisconsin star requested a trade earlier this offseason after meeting with Colts owner Jim Irsay.

Getting Taylor healthy, happy, and with the team is vital if the Colts are going to make a run at an AFC South title. The team slogged through a 4-12-1 season. After firing head coach Frank Reich due to a 3-5-1 start, Irsay hired former offensive lineman Jeff Saturday to coach out the season. Saturday managed to win just one game in eight tries.

The Colts need Taylor as they break in a new quarterback. Indianapolis selected Florida product Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 draft and will start him immediately. Providing the young signal caller with a solid ground game will help ease his transition to the NFL, and a back of Jonathan Taylor's caliber would go a long way towards making that a reality.