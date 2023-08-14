The Indianapolis Colts and star running back Jonathan Taylor have been embroiled in a contract dispute throughout training camp. Taylor is now finally returning to practice on Monday, although he will not be suiting up quite yet, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“#Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, who has been away from the team getting additional rehab on his ankle, is back today, source said. He remains on PUP and his stance has not changed. But he has returned.”

Although it is good news for the Colts that Jonathan Taylor is back within the facilities, it sounds like there is still a long ways to go before he and the organization come to terms on anything regarding the contract dispute. With the current state of the running back market across the NFL, it would come as no surprise to see this saga continue for quite a longer period of time.

Taylor joins running backs like Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard and Josh Jacobs as players who have been involved in contract feuds with their respective organizations this summer. Barkley was able to come to terms on a one-year contract with the New York Giants, but as for the rest of the running backs mentioned, their futures with their current teams remains up in the air.

Amid the Jonathan Taylor saga, the Colts have turned their complete focus onto the development of Anthony Richardson. Stay tuned into Colts training camp in regards to their two biggest stories involving their primary playmakers in their backfield.